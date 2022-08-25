Menu

Video link
Headline link
Health

Manitobans who flouted COVID-19 restrictions handed fines

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 25, 2022 12:39 pm
Steinbach minister Tobias Tissen is among five Manitobans convicted of repeatedly violating COVID-19 public health orders.
Steinbach minister Tobias Tissen is among five Manitobans convicted of repeatedly violating COVID-19 public health orders. Global News

Five Manitobans who repeatedly violated COVID pandemic public health orders have been handed fines.

Provincial court Judge Victoria Cornick said during sentencing that a message must be sent that public health orders are to be respected and tickets did not deter the five after each offence.

Tobias Tissen, Patrick Allard, Todd McDougall, Sharon Vickner and Gerald Bohemier admitted to breaking limits on outdoor public gatherings that were in place over several months in 2020 and 2021.

The Crown had asked for fines of between $18,000 and $42,000, plus costs and surcharges, because the five had organized and spoken at rallies and urged others to not follow health orders.

Trending Stories

Defence lawyers had asked that no fines be assessed.

The judge imposed lower fines than the Crown sought, ranging from $14,000 to $34,000.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
