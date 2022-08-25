Menu

Canada

Rogers says network upgrades after outage will cost $261M, but no timeline given

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 25, 2022 11:09 am
Click to play video: 'Rogers outage: CEO outlines investments company is making to avoid future technical problems' Rogers outage: CEO outlines investments company is making to avoid future technical problems
Rogers CEO Tony Staffieri explained to a standing committee in the House of Commons on Monday that the technology company is investing significant amounts of capital to ensure it can avoid a repeat of its Canada-wide outage of July 8 – Jul 25, 2022

Rogers Communications Inc. will now spend $261 million to physically split its wireless and wireline networks following the July 8 outage and says it is not in a position to quantify the direct economic losses caused by the disruption.

The comments come in a Aug. 22 letter requested by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) that provides additional information pertaining to the outage which impacted million of Canadians.

The splitting of networks was previously expected to cost $250 million.

Read more: Rogers CEO outlines new protocols, steps to avoid future network outages

The length of time it will take to separate the networks was redacted, however, along with other details on the measure.

Rogers also says in the letter that it does not have the necessary data to determine the exact economic losses caused by the outage.

Story continues below advertisement

In the weeks after the outage, Rogers said it would be committing $10 billion over three years to increase oversight, testing and the use of artificial intelligence to ensure reliable service, and would spend $150 million on customer credits.

Click to play video: 'Rogers extends deadline to finalize Shaw takeover, expects spending of $150M on customer credits' Rogers extends deadline to finalize Shaw takeover, expects spending of $150M on customer credits
Rogers extends deadline to finalize Shaw takeover, expects spending of $150M on customer credits – Jul 27, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
