Canada

N.S. man, 84, dies after dump truck leaves road, ends up in ditch

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted August 25, 2022 8:32 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning August 25, 2022' Global News Morning August 25, 2022
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global Halifax.

The Nova Scotia RCMP says a 84-year-old man driving a dump truck has died after a single-vehicle crash.

In a release, police say officers from Pictou County, along with fire services and EHS, responded to a report of the crash on Pictou Landing Road in Chance Harbour around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.

“RCMP officers learned that a dump truck had been travelling on Pictou Landing Rd. when it left the roadway and came to rest in a ditch,” the release said.

Trending Stories

Read more: RCMP investigate after N.S. dump truck driver dies in crash

“The driver, and sole occupant, of the dump truck, an 84-year-old man from Linacy, was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Police said a collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing. The road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this difficult time,” the RCMP said.

