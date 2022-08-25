N.S. man, 84, dies after dump truck leaves road, ends up in ditch

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia RCMP says a 84-year-old man driving a dump truck has died after a single-vehicle crash.

In a release, police say officers from Pictou County, along with fire services and EHS, responded to a report of the crash on Pictou Landing Road in Chance Harbour around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.

“RCMP officers learned that a dump truck had been travelling on Pictou Landing Rd. when it left the roadway and came to rest in a ditch,” the release said.

“The driver, and sole occupant, of the dump truck, an 84-year-old man from Linacy, was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Police said a collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing. The road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this difficult time,” the RCMP said.