Crime

Vehicle drives through homeless encampment at Integrated Care Hub

By John Lawless Global News
Posted August 25, 2022 7:30 am
A vehicle drove through and hit multiple people in tents at the Integrated Care hub late Wednesday night. View image in full screen
A vehicle drove through and hit multiple people in tents at the Integrated Care hub late Wednesday night. Darryn Davis/Global News

One person has been arrested in connection with an incident that involved a vehicle driving off the road and through a homeless encampment at the Integrated Care Hub on Montreal Street.

The incident happened between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

Read more: Kingston, Ont. unhoused left with nowhere to go as encampment protocol reinstated

Witnesses tell Global News the vehicle drove backwards and forwards aggressively, did doughnuts and hit several people before it drove off.

Police say the injuries sustained by the unhoused campers are non-life-threatening.

According to Kingston police’s watch commander, two people suffered minor injuries and one person was taken to hospital.

“We are shocked and horrified at the news of what took place on the ICH property,” the Integrated Care Hub consortium of partners says in a press release.

“Details are still unclear, but our understanding is that a vehicle entered the ICH property and collided with tents where individuals isolating with COVID-19 were resting.”

Read more: Kingston’s Integrated Care Hub gets saved less than 2 weeks before deadline

Police say a 36-year-old individual was arrested following this attack.

This is a developing story, and Global News will update the story as more information becomes available.

