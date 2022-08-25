Vehicle drives through homeless encampment at Integrated Care Hub

Send this page to someone via email

One person has been arrested in connection with an incident that involved a vehicle driving off the road and through a homeless encampment at the Integrated Care Hub on Montreal Street.

The incident happened between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

Witnesses tell Global News the vehicle drove backwards and forwards aggressively, did doughnuts and hit several people before it drove off.

Police say the injuries sustained by the unhoused campers are non-life-threatening.

According to Kingston police’s watch commander, two people suffered minor injuries and one person was taken to hospital.

“We are shocked and horrified at the news of what took place on the ICH property,” the Integrated Care Hub consortium of partners says in a press release.

“Details are still unclear, but our understanding is that a vehicle entered the ICH property and collided with tents where individuals isolating with COVID-19 were resting.”

Police say a 36-year-old individual was arrested following this attack.

This is a developing story, and Global News will update the story as more information becomes available.