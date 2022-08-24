Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Uvalde school board fires district police chief 3 months after mass shooting

By Acacia Coronado The Associated Press
Posted August 24, 2022 8:26 pm
Click to play video: 'Texas school shooting: Uvalde police release body camera footage of school massacre' Texas school shooting: Uvalde police release body camera footage of school massacre
WATCH: Texas school shooting: Uvalde police release body camera footage of school massacre WARNING: This video contains disturbing content. – Jul 18, 2022

The Uvalde school district’s embattled police chief was fired Wednesday following allegations that he made several critical mistakes during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District’s board of trustees said it voted unanimously to dismiss police Chief Pete Arredondo.

Read more: Principal of Robb Elementary in Uvalde suspended by school district

Arredondo is the first officer dismissed over the hesitant and fumbling law enforcement response to one of the worst school shootings in U.S. history. Only one other officer — Uvalde Police Department Lt. Mariano Pargas, who was the city’s acting police chief on the day of massacre — is known to have been placed on leave for their actions during the shooting.

Trending Stories

Arredondo, who has been on leave from the district since June 22, has faced blistering criticism since the May 24 massacre, most notably for not ordering officers to immediately breach the classroom where an 18-year-old gunman carried out the attack.

Story continues below advertisement

Col. Steve McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, has said Arredondo was in charge of the law enforcement response to the attack.

More to come…

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Texas tagTexas school shooting taguvalde tagRobb Elementary School tagUvalde Shooting taguvalde school shooting tagrobb elementary school shooting tagRobb Elementary tagPete Arredondo tagPete Arredondo fired taguvalde police chief fired taguvalde school board tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers