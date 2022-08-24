Menu

Transportation Safety Board to issue safety recommendations into 2019 derailment

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 24, 2022 10:06 am
Frontal view of the lead locomotive on Jan. 3, 2019. View image in full screen
Frontal view of the lead locomotive on Jan. 3, 2019. Transportation Safety Board of Canada

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is expected to issue two recommendations Wednesday following an investigation of a 2019 train collision and derailment that happened west of Winnipeg.

Two locomotives and eight freight cars went off the tracks in January 2019, east of Portage la Prairie, Man.

The agency says a diesel fuel leak was detected at the time but it was contained.

Read more: High water linked to fatal train derailment in Manitoba, Transportation Safety Board says

Eight cars on a westward train derailed and one car was damaged but did not derail.

A train conductor on one of the trains suffered minor injuries.

Representatives and an investigator from the agency are set to release their findings in Winnipeg.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
