Person arrested after barricading themselves inside home: Kingston police

Kingston police responded to an incident where a person had barricaded themselves inside a home.
Police were on scene Wednesday morning from 4 a.m. until about 8:30 a.m.
Police say the address was 68 Douglas Ave., in the Kingscourt-Rideau Heights area.
Kingston police say the person was alone inside the house and didn’t pose a threat to the public.
Police say the incident was brought to a “peaceful resolution”, and the person has been arrested.
