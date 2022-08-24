Person arrested after barricading themselves inside home: Kingston police

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police responded to an incident where a person had barricaded themselves inside a home.

Police were on scene Wednesday morning from 4 a.m. until about 8:30 a.m.

Police say the address was 68 Douglas Ave., in the Kingscourt-Rideau Heights area.

Kingston police say the person was alone inside the house and didn’t pose a threat to the public.

Police say the incident was brought to a “peaceful resolution”, and the person has been arrested.