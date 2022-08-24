Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Person arrested after barricading themselves inside home: Kingston police

By John Lawless Global News
Posted August 24, 2022 8:42 am
Kingston Police say a person has barricaded themselves inside a home, and doe snot pose a threat to the public. View image in full screen
Kingston Police say a person has barricaded themselves inside a home, and doe snot pose a threat to the public. Global News

Kingston police responded to an incident where a person had barricaded themselves inside a home.

Police were on scene Wednesday morning from 4 a.m. until about 8:30 a.m.

Police say the address was 68 Douglas Ave., in the Kingscourt-Rideau Heights area.

Trending Stories

Read more: Kingston, Ont. police seek woman who cashed fraudulent cheques

Kingston police say the person was alone inside the house and didn’t pose a threat to the public.

Police say the incident was brought to a “peaceful resolution”, and the person has been arrested.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagKingston tagresidence tagBarricade tagRideau Heights tagDouglas Avenue tagElliot Avenue tagKingscourt tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers