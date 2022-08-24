Young adults charged after person spotted riding roof of moving vehicle: Brant County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

OPP have charged two people after observing an individual riding on the roof of a moving vehicle in Brant County over the weekend.

On Sunday at 12:09 a.m., an officer was conducting traffic enforcement on King Edward Street in Paris when a vehicle travelling eastbound with a person sitting on the roof drove by.

A 19-year-old from Brantford, Ont., has been charged with careless driving and failing to have an insurance card. A 23-year-old, also from Brantford, has been charged with failing to wear a seat belt as a passenger.