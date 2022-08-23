Skyway Bridge to close for emergency overnight repairs

Send this page to someone via email

Notices of an emergency closure of the Skyway Bridge on Highway 49 were issued by Aecon the company contracted to do work on the bridge and Prince Edward County Tuesday evening.

The bridge closure is slated to get underway at 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, and end at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

The notification from Aecon states the closure is necessary for repairs of the south abutment deck.

The Prince Edward County media release refers individuals to check the Glenora Ferry website as a potential alternative route while Highway 49 is closed because of the emergency work.

Work on the bridge began in 2019 and is expected to be complete next year.

