Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Skyway Bridge to close for emergency overnight repairs

By Darryn Davis Global News
Posted August 23, 2022 10:57 pm
Highway 49 Skyway bridge under construction View image in full screen
Highway 49 Skyway bridge under construction. Global Kingston

Notices of an emergency closure of the Skyway Bridge on Highway 49 were issued by Aecon the company contracted to do work on the bridge and Prince Edward County Tuesday evening.

The bridge closure is slated to get underway at 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, and end at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

The notification from Aecon states the closure is necessary for repairs of the south abutment deck.

Read more: Prince Edward County set to begin 5-year rehabilitation of Skyway Bridge on March 4

The Prince Edward County media release refers individuals to check the Glenora Ferry website as a potential alternative route while Highway 49 is closed because of the emergency work.

Work on the bridge began in 2019 and is expected to be complete next year.

