Condo development in Napanee, Ont. on hold

Construction of a condominium development in Napanee, Ont., has come to a halt.

There’s been no activity at the Gibbard District condominium site for several weeks, aside from a security service that drops by daily to make sure the site is secure.

Michael Nobes, the general manager of growth and expansion with the town of Greater Napanee, stated in an email that the developer, Doornekamp Construction, halted work because of rising labour and material costs.

If work on the site were to continue the evaluated tenders from third party contractors would have put the project significantly over budget.

Nobes also stated township staff will be periodically checking in with Doornekamp Construction over the coming months to receive updates on revised tender pricing, as well as timelines for the project.

Doornekamp says it will resume work when costs stabilize but has no firm timeline at this point.

