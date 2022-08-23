Amey’s Taxi celebrates 100 years in Kingston, Ont. business

Send this page to someone via email

The Portuguese Cultural centre played host to a party celebrating the 100th anniversary of Amey’s Taxi.

The taxi company was founded in 1922 by Bill Amey, the owner of a local grocery store.

In that era of the early 20th century, Amey would repeatedly get asked to drop off his customers between grocery deliveries.

It’s from those humble beginnings the taxi company was born.

The taxi company was purchased by brothers Francis and Glenn Greenwood in 1945 and the change in ownership resulted in a modification of the company name to Amey’s Greenwood Taxi.

Mark Greenwood, the son of Francis, currently owns and operates Kingston’s largest taxi company.

The company now has over 150 vehicles in its fleet including accessible and hybrid taxis.

