Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Amey’s Taxi celebrates 100 years in Kingston, Ont. business

By Darryn Davis Global News
Posted August 23, 2022 9:57 pm
picture of ballons and an Amey's taxi sign at the 100 years in business celebration. View image in full screen
picture of ballons and an Amey's taxi sign at the 100 years in business celebration. Global Kingston

The Portuguese Cultural centre played host to a party celebrating the 100th anniversary of Amey’s Taxi.

The taxi company was founded in 1922 by Bill Amey, the owner of a local grocery store.

In that era of the early 20th century, Amey would repeatedly get asked to drop off his customers between grocery deliveries.

It’s from those humble beginnings the taxi company was born.

Read more: ‘Hyper-local’ community group growing in Kingston’s west end

The taxi company was purchased by brothers Francis and Glenn Greenwood in 1945 and the change in ownership resulted in a modification of the company name to Amey’s Greenwood Taxi.

Trending Stories

Mark Greenwood, the son of Francis, currently owns and operates Kingston’s largest taxi company.

Story continues below advertisement

The company now has over 150 vehicles in its fleet including accessible and hybrid taxis.

Click to play video: 'GNM chats with Emily Bennett from the Greater Kingston Chamber of Commerce' GNM chats with Emily Bennett from the Greater Kingston Chamber of Commerce
GNM chats with Emily Bennett from the Greater Kingston Chamber of Commerce – Aug 12, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Business tagKingston tagnews tagAnniversary tagDrivers tagcabs tagCentury tagAmey's Greenwood Taxi tagAmey's Taxi tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers