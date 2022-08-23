Menu

Crime

Calgary police seeking public’s help with Memorial Drive stabbing investigation

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted August 23, 2022 7:29 pm
Calgary police investigate a stabbing along Memorial Drive between Edmonton Trail and Centre Street N Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. View image in full screen
Calgary police investigate a stabbing along Memorial Drive between Edmonton Trail and Centre Street N Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. Adam MacVicar, Global News

The Calgary Police Service is looking for help from the public following a stabbing last week along Memorial Drive.

“We are asking anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or may have witnessed the events leadings up to the stabbing, to come forward,” CPS Staff Sgt. Colin Chisholm said in a statement issued Tuesday. “The area often sees plenty of vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

“Anyone who was walking, running, riding a bicycle or driving in a vehicle passing by could have information to further our investigation.”

Trending Stories

At around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 18, police received reports of a man suffering from apparent stab wounds in the area of Memorial Drive and 2 Street S.E.

Calgary police investigate stabbing near Memorial Drive

Citizens found the victim, a 30-year-old man, near the south curb of Memorial Drive S.E. by the Bow River Pathway and called police.

The victim was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition. On Tuesday, police said the man was in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or tips can be submitted anonymously via Crime Stoppers.

