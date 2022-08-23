Menu

Money

Edmonton Ski Club asks city for funds to build new lodge

By Staff Global News
Posted August 23, 2022 8:22 pm
Click to play video: 'Edmonton Ski Club reopens to public' Edmonton Ski Club reopens to public
WATCH (Dec. 2019): The Edmonton Ski Club reopened on Thursday after going through years of uncertainty. Chris Chacon was there for the grand opening. – Dec 26, 2019

The Edmonton Ski Club asked city councillors Tuesday for about $3.5 million to go towards a new lodge.

The club is also asking for an additional $800,000 for demolition and a temporary space.

Read more: After being closed last year, the Edmonton Ski Club is making a comeback

A city committee heard from speakers Tuesday afternoon and voted in favour of moving forward on the project, but no decisions on funding will be made until November or December.

“We can’t decide that today,” explained Coun. Sarah Hamilton. “The most we can make of a decision is that it comes to budget and we get to debate this at budget.”

Click to play video: '$1.1M given from city, province to save Edmonton Ski Club' $1.1M given from city, province to save Edmonton Ski Club
$1.1M given from city, province to save Edmonton Ski Club – Mar 7, 2018

Hamilton expects one of the points of discussion at budget time will be the value that the facility provides to the public — not only as a ski club, but also as the site of Folk Fest.

Trending Stories
“There’s definitely the liveability but there’s also an equity piece,” she said.

“We’ve heard — and will hear from, I’m sure — from speakers who are concerned that the city prioritizing this means other parts, other ski clubs or other festival grounds don’t have the same opportunity.”

Read more: Edmonton Ski Club receives $1.1M lifeline from city and province

However, Hamilton said the counterargument is that it’s a place a lot of Edmontonians enjoy.

“When you talk about liveability, you have to get back to the things that give people pleasure. And Folk Fest, the ski club — so central in the city — is something that we know gives people a lot of pleasure.”

Read more: Edmonton Ski Club reopens after years of struggle: ‘People are excited’

The decision Tuesday means council as a whole will debate the funding request during budget discussions. Council as a whole would need to approve the request for the ski club to receive the funding.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton has new ice wall in river valley' Edmonton has new ice wall in river valley
Edmonton has new ice wall in river valley – Jan 18, 2021
