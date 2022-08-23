Menu

Canada

Saskatoon transitional housing construction targets Christmas completion date

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted August 23, 2022 2:44 pm
A transitional housing project is under construction in Saskatoon, with a completion date near the end of this year. View image in full screen
A transitional housing project is under construction in Saskatoon, with a completion date near the end of this year. Saskatoon Tribal Council

Construction is underway to build an 18-bedroom transitional housing project in Saskatoon.

The Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) announced that 3twenty Modular, a local general contractor, will design and construct the building at 115 Columbian Pl., with a plan to finish by Christmas.

Read more: Feds invest $7.5M to build 32 new affordable homes in Saskatoon

“The two-storey, 18-unit facility will serve single males who are disproportionately represented in the homeless population,” said STC chief Mark Arcand.

“This supported-living facility will include a family and cultural space, along with offices and meeting spaces. These 18 units are a welcome addition to the 222 units currently owned by Cress Housing. They will allow us to expand and continue to improve people’s quality of life in Saskatoon.”

3twenty Modular Cofounder Bryan McCrea; Parliamentary Secretary Annie Koutrakis; Tribal Chief Mark Arcand, Saskatoon Tribal Council; and Ian Carlson, Project Manager, 3twenty Modular. View image in full screen
3twenty Modular Cofounder Bryan McCrea; Parliamentary Secretary Annie Koutrakis; Tribal Chief Mark Arcand, Saskatoon Tribal Council; and Ian Carlson, Project Manager, 3twenty Modular. Saskatoon Tribal Council

“Everyone deserves a roof over their head and a safe place to call home. One of the most crucial forms of housing we need right now is housing that comes with supports. Supports are critical to help people stabilize and get back on their feet, which is what the Saskatoon Tribal Council is including in their housing project,” said Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark.

Trending Stories

“So many people without housing are Indigenous, and having these supports provided through an Indigenous perspective is an important part of how our community responds to these needs. Thank you to all partners for their ongoing commitment to our community’s most vulnerable individuals and families.”

Read more: Saskatoon Tribal Council seeks expansion of wellness centre contract

This building is one of the two projects funded through Canada’s National Housing Strategy’s Rapid Housing Initiative.

The federal government provided $7.5 million last year to create an estimated 32 new affordable housing units for vulnerable people in Saskatoon.

A 14-unit building was also funded for the Central Urban Metis Federation Inc. (CUMFI), which is located at 1520 19th St. W., to provide housing for families at risk of homelessness.

