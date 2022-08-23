Man killed in afternoon stabbing in Mission, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A man is dead after a stabbing in Mission, B.C., on Monday afternoon.

Police found the victim suffering from life-threatening injuries in the 7200 block of Park Street at 3:36 p.m. First responders provided first aid, but he succumbed to his injuries, police said in a news release.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been leading the investigation and working with several police teams, including the Combined Special Forces Enforcement Unit of B.C.

“At this time, investigators believe this to be an isolated incident with no connection to the Lower Mainland Gang Conflict,” states the release.

“The victim has been identified, though his name is not being released at this time, to allow time for proper notification of the family.”

Story continues below advertisement

IHIT is asking anyone with information on the incident, including dashcam footage in the 7200 block of Park Street between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., to contact its information line at 1-877-551-4448.

2:09 Man dies after “interaction” with Vancouver police Man dies after “interaction” with Vancouver police