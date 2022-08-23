Menu

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Man killed in afternoon stabbing in Mission, B.C.

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted August 23, 2022 12:04 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018 View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police 'E' Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. Darryl Dyck, THE CANADIAN PRESS

A man is dead after a stabbing in Mission, B.C., on Monday afternoon.

Police found the victim suffering from life-threatening injuries in the 7200 block of Park Street at 3:36 p.m. First responders provided first aid, but he succumbed to his injuries, police said in a news release.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been leading the investigation and working with several police teams, including the Combined Special Forces Enforcement Unit of B.C.

Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in double slaying at South Surrey Athletic Park

“At this time, investigators believe this to be an isolated incident with no connection to the Lower Mainland Gang Conflict,” states the release.

“The victim has been identified, though his name is not being released at this time, to allow time for proper notification of the family.”

IHIT is asking anyone with information on the incident, including dashcam footage in the 7200 block of Park Street between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., to contact its information line at 1-877-551-4448.

