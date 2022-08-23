Menu

Blogs

Morning news rewind: Tuesday, Aug. 23

By David Giles Global News
Posted August 23, 2022 10:50 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, Aug. 23' Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, Aug. 23
WATCH: Chantal Wagner with what you need to know in your Tuesday, Aug. 23, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

Clare Kumar with back-to-school productivity, Saskatoon police crime stats and vitamin D in Healthy Living with Brooke Bulloch.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, Aug. 23, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Back-to-school productivity tips with Clare Kumar

Summer holidays are winding down and back-to-school time is approaching.

Parents and caregivers need to be ready for anything as they prepare to send their kids back to class.

Productivity coach Clare Kumar shares tips on how to get back into a routine.

Click to play video: 'Back-to-school productivity tips with Clare Kumar' Back-to-school productivity tips with Clare Kumar
Saskatoon Police Service breaks down crime statistics

The Saskatoon Police Service has released its mid-year report on crime statistics in the city.

Deputy Chief Mitch Yuzdepski breaks down the numbers and what those mean.

Trending Stories

He also speaks about an unusual text scam that has surfaced in Saskatchewan.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon Police Service breaks down crime statistics' Saskatoon Police Service breaks down crime statistics
Healthy Living: Do you need to take a vitamin D supplement?

A recent, randomized study published in the New England Journal of Medicine says vitamin D supplementation does not prevent fractures in middle-aged and older adults.

Registered dietitian Brooke Bulloch looks at the study and discusses vitamin D supplements in Healthy Living.

Click to play video: 'Healthy Living: Do you need to take a Vitamin D supplement?' Healthy Living: Do you need to take a Vitamin D supplement?
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Aug. 23

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, Aug. 23.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Aug. 23' Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Aug. 23
