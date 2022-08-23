Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Trudeau, Scholz set to ink hydrogen agreement in Newfoundland

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 23, 2022 6:33 am
Click to play video: 'Energy in focus at Trudeau and German Chancellor Scholz’s meeting in Montreal' Energy in focus at Trudeau and German Chancellor Scholz’s meeting in Montreal
WATCH: Energy in focus at Trudeau and German Chancellor Scholz's meeting in Montreal

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German chancellor Olaf Scholz are visiting the western Newfoundland town of Stephenville later Tuesday, where they’re set to sign a green energy deal.

A local company has plans to build a zero-emission plant that will use wind energy to produce hydrogen and ammonia for export.

Read more: Germany’s Olaf Scholz coming to Canada to sign energy deal. Here’s why it matters

Hydrogen is seen as a critical component of Europe’s plan to reduce its reliance on Russian fossil fuels, particularly in light of the war in Ukraine and the recent reductions in the supply of Russian natural gas to Germany and other countries.

Cabinet ministers and German business leaders will join Trudeau and Olaf Scholz at a hydrogen trade show in Stephenville this evening.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'German chancellor visits Canada to sign crucial energy deal' German chancellor visits Canada to sign crucial energy deal
German chancellor visits Canada to sign crucial energy deal

The town’s mayor, Tom Rose, said in an interview he believes the location and existing infrastructure make it an ideal location for such a venture, and the area is poised to be “the green energy hub of North America.”

Scholz and vice-chancellor Robert Habeck, who is in charge of the country’s energy file, are visiting Canada for three days this week.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Justin Trudeau tagUkraine tagGermany tagNewfoundland tagOlaf Scholz tagStephenville tagCanada Germany tagGermany Canada tagcanada germany relations tagCanada Hydrogen tagCanada-Germany Energy Deal tagCanada hydrogen deal taghydrogen deal tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers