Canada

‘To see your child thrive in the world of disabilities’: Therapeutic riding improving lives in Sask.

By Teagan Rasche Global News
Posted August 23, 2022 7:29 am
Click to play video: '‘To see your child thrive in the world of disabilities:’ therapeutic riding improving lives in Saskatchewan' ‘To see your child thrive in the world of disabilities:’ therapeutic riding improving lives in Saskatchewan
WATCH: There are many different types of therapy, some of which are more unconventional than others. Teagan Rasche has more on how four-legged animals are improving the lives of those with disabilities.

Cantering around the arena with a confident grip on the reins is Lauren Rempel’s happy place.

She says she’s always focusing on two things.

“Basically make sure he’s bending and having fun,” Lauren said.

Ever since Lauren first saddled up at Equilibrium Therapeutic Riding Centre, she was hooked.

“Lauren has microcephaly, which she has had since birth, and it has caused a short-term memory problem and cognitive and social disabilities,” Lauren’s mom Melanie Rempel said.

But after building her skills and confidence up over the last six years, Lauren now regularly competes in para dressage.

“To see your child thrive in the world of disabilities,” Melanie said. “She had a hidden disability, so in that world, she doesn’t fit in well and there are not many stages she can compete in either or show her skills.”

The stables are located in Osler, Sask., and provide therapeutic riding.

Owner Erin MccCrmick has been offering these services for over 20 years. She sees 80 to 100 riders a week who all come for various reasons.

“The therapeutic goals could be in a physical nature where the person is utilizing the horse for physical improvement,” McCormick said. “For people with cognitive disabilities, and very specifically autism, riding can really help with the sensory integration.”

Earlier in the pandemic, McCormick was only able to operate about 25 per cent of her business. She fully opened again in June 2021 but has maintained a few permanent modifications.

“I have since then kept things on a one-to-one level unless it’s a group situation and I think that’s actually helped my business in a lot of ways and it’s helped me manage being able to assist more people individually,” McCormick said.

As for Lauren, she’ll be taking all of the skills McCormick taught her to B.C. this September, where’ll she plans to work with jumping horses.

