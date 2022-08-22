Menu

Canada

Calgary exterminator warns against DIY wasp nest removal: ‘They’re everywhere’

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted August 22, 2022 7:43 pm
Click to play video: 'Wasp calls spike in Calgary: exterminator' Wasp calls spike in Calgary: exterminator
WATCH: Wasp calls are higher than they’ve been in the last three years, according to a Calgary exterminator. The exterminator says they are at least double what they were in 2021. As Lauren Pullen reports, the hot and dry weather is a key factor why.

Business is abuzz for Calgary-area exterminators as wasps have been one of the most popular pests to complain about.

“I would say we’re probably twice as busy as we were last year at this point,” William Martin, owner of Martin’s Pest Control, told Global News. “In fact, we were joking around that we should change the name to Martin’s Wasp Control for a while because it was so busy.”

Martin said despite early summer rains, increasing heat and dryness throughout the year have driven more wasp calls.

“They’re everywhere. They’re in the ground, they’re in the trees, they’re under the deck. They’re in the barbecue,” he said, noting some condominium complexes have had dozens of nests.

“Wasps are predators. They eat bugs off of trees and plants and landscapes. So the more that there are bugs, the more that there’s food for them,” he said, noting the warmer weather draws out more bugs for the wasps to feast on. “The faster they can get food, the faster their nest can grow and the bigger they get.”

Martin advised leaving nest removal to professionals to avoid injury from wasps.

“Don’t try to do something that you don’t know what you’re doing. For example, don’t go out in the middle of the night and seal up the hole that the wasp are in — especially if the hole is in your house,” he said. “You could wake up the next morning with a huge surprise in your garage or your living room.”

Click to play video: 'Hot, dry summer ideal breeding condition for wasps, says entomologist' Hot, dry summer ideal breeding condition for wasps, says entomologist
Hot, dry summer ideal breeding condition for wasps, says entomologist – Aug 9, 2021

Commercial products are available, and Martin advises people closely follow the instructions.

City officials advise against trying to destroy a wasp nest by burning or flooding, “as wasps will respond with aggression.”

The pest control expert said there are prevention measures that can be used around homes before the hottest months of the year, like water-filled wasp bags or insect treatments for trees.

“Those fake paper nests don’t do anything, unfortunately.”

city of calgary, insects, Pest Control, Wasps, Exterminator, calgary wasps

