$500 tax credit cheque issued for everyone in Saskatchewan 18 and older

Send this page to someone via email

As inflation continues to hit people across the province, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe took to social media today, promising a small break from the rising costs.

“This fall, we will be sending a $500 affordability tax credit cheque to everyone in Saskatchewan aged 18 and older,” Moe said.

The premier said the main reason behind these cheques is to help Saskatchewan people with the rising costs of resources in the province.

“Higher resource prices are driving our economy and they are creating thousands of new jobs,” Moe explained.

“This has greatly improved our budget position from a deficit to a surplus. And that’s good news. But it also means the cost of almost everything that you buy has gone up.”

Story continues below advertisement

This fall, our government will be sending a $500 affordability cheque to everyone in Saskatchewan aged 18 and older. Here’s why… pic.twitter.com/kT01wdfigQ — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) August 22, 2022

Saskatchewan Finance Minister Donna Harpauer will provide more details on the tax credit cheque Tuesday, along with other measures such as paying down debt and helping small businesses in Saskatchewan.

The Saskatchewan NDP have been calling on the provincial government for months to implement relief systems for the province, including asking for the removal of PST on restaurants and children’s clothing.

“It’s been nearly six months that we’ve been calling on this government to act on the generational affordability crisis crippling this province and impacting so many families during what should be a summer of fun and enjoyment,” Saskatchewan NDP economic critic Aleana Young said earlier this month on the affordability crisis.

Story continues below advertisement

2:01 COVID-19: Saskatchewan reports 1,524 new cases, 27 new deaths COVID-19: Saskatchewan reports 1,524 new cases, 27 new deaths