Canada

$500 tax credit cheque issued for everyone in Saskatchewan 18 and older

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted August 22, 2022 7:43 pm
The premiere said the main reason behind these cheques is to help Saskatchewan people with the rising costs of resources in the province. View image in full screen
The premiere said the main reason behind these cheques is to help Saskatchewan people with the rising costs of resources in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

As inflation continues to hit people across the province, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe took to social media today, promising a small break from the rising costs.

“This fall, we will be sending a $500 affordability tax credit cheque to everyone in Saskatchewan aged 18 and older,” Moe said.

Read more: Saskatchewan NDP calls for removal of PST for restaurants, children’s clothing

The premier said the main reason behind these cheques is to help Saskatchewan people with the rising costs of resources in the province.

“Higher resource prices are driving our economy and they are creating thousands of new jobs,” Moe explained.

“This has greatly improved our budget position from a deficit to a surplus. And that’s good news. But it also means the cost of almost everything that you buy has gone up.”

Saskatchewan Finance Minister Donna Harpauer will provide more details on the tax credit cheque Tuesday, along with other measures such as paying down debt and helping small businesses in Saskatchewan.

Read more: Dr. Shahab urges vaccination, masking as Saskatchewan gets set for back-to-school

The Saskatchewan NDP have been calling on the provincial government for months to implement relief systems for the province, including asking for the removal of PST on restaurants and children’s clothing.

“It’s been nearly six months that we’ve been calling on this government to act on the generational affordability crisis crippling this province and impacting so many families during what should be a summer of fun and enjoyment,” Saskatchewan NDP economic critic Aleana Young said earlier this month on the affordability crisis.

