Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Atlanta police say three people were shot in the city’s Midtown neighborhood, and the shooter remains at large.

The department was advising people Monday afternoon to stay off the streets in the area, describing the situation as “active.”

No additional information was immediately available.

More to come.

Read more: Suspect in Atlanta spa shootings pleads guilty to 4 of 8 massage killings