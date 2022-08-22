Guelph, Ont. man found drinking in public, throws beer can at officer: police

A man in Guelph, Ont., who decided to enjoy a beverage in public and then test out his arm on the weekend earned a day in court.
Guelph police say a man was seen by an officer drinking a can of beer in the downtown core Saturday afternoon.
Police say the man was told by the officer that it is illegal to consume liquor in public, which appeared to anger the man who proceeded to throw the can at the officer.
The officer didn’t suffer any injuries as a result.
A 69-year-old faces charges of assaulting police and being intoxicated in a public place.
He is set to appear in a Guelph courtroom on Oct. 4.
