Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Cannabis

Pot company SNDL to acquire the Valens Company in all stock transaction

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 22, 2022 12:55 pm
Pot shop owner SNDL Inc. says it will acquire cannabis manufacturer The Valens Company Inc. and combine the businesses. People look at cannabis on display inside Spiritleaf on Monday, April 1, 2019. View image in full screen
Pot shop owner SNDL Inc. says it will acquire cannabis manufacturer The Valens Company Inc. and combine the businesses. People look at cannabis on display inside Spiritleaf on Monday, April 1, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

Pot shop owner SNDL Inc. says it will acquire cannabis manufacturer the Valens Company Inc. and combine the businesses in an all-stock transaction it valued at $138 million.

Under the deal, SNDL will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Valens other than those owned by SNDL and its subsidiaries.

Valens shareholders will receive 0.3334 of a common share of SNDL for every Valens share they own.

Read more: Sundial Growers signs deal to make stalking horse bid for Zenabis Group

SNDL says the offer implies a value of $1.26 per Valens share, representing a 10 per cent premium on Valens’ trailing 30-day volume-weighted average price.

The companies believe their merger will deliver more than $10 million in annual savings and increase SNDL’s overall cannabis market share to 4.5 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

SNDL, which is behind the Value Buds and Spiritleaf brands, says the transaction is expected to close in January.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Cannabis tagSpiritleaf tagCannabis Retailer tagSundial Growers tagmergers and acquisitions tagValens Agritech tagSundial cannabis tagcannabis manufacturer tagSNDL acquisition tagSNDL Inc tagValens Company Inc tagValue Buds tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers