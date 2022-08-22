Menu

Health

Fauci, face of U.S. government’s COVID response, retiring in December

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted August 22, 2022 12:06 pm
Click to play video: 'White House to prioritize boosters, testing for Omicron BA.5 subvariant' White House to prioritize boosters, testing for Omicron BA.5 subvariant
The White House said on Tuesday it will ensure Americans continue to have easy access to COVID-19 vaccines, treatments and testing to contain the fast-spreading Omicron BA.5 subvariant as Dr. Antony Fauci explained there are indications the subvariant might be better at escaping immunity, including from prior infections. The BA.5 and BA.4 subvariants together accounted for more than 80 per cent of circulating variants in the U.S. last week, according to officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) – Jul 12, 2022

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert who became a household name – and the subject of partisan attacks – during the COVID-19 pandemic, announced Monday he will depart the federal government in December after more than five decades of service.

Fauci, who serves as President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, has been the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief of the NIAID Laboratory of Immunoregulation. He was a leader in the federal response to HIV/AIDS and other infectious diseases even before the coronavirus hit.

“I will be leaving these positions in December of this year to pursue the next chapter of my career,” Fauci said in a statement, calling those roles “the honour of a lifetime.”

Read more: Fauci says U.S. out of COVID-19’s ‘pandemic phase’ as hospitalizations, deaths lower

Fauci became the face of the government response to COVID-19 as it hit in early 2020, with frequent appearances on television news and at daily press conferences with White House officials, including then-President Donald Trump. But as the pandemic deepened, Fauci fell out of favor with Trump and his officials when his urgings of continued public caution clashed with the former president’s desire to return to normalcy and to promote unproven therapies for the virus.

Fauci found himself marginalized by the Trump administration, increasingly kept out of major decisions about the federal response, but he continued to speak out publicly in media interviews, advocating social distancing and face coverings in public settings before the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines.

He was also the subject of political attacks and death threats and was granted a security detail for his protection.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: U.S. officials warn of looming surge in infections' COVID-19: U.S. officials warn of looming surge in infections
COVID-19: U.S. officials warn of looming surge in infections – Apr 9, 2022

When Biden won the White House, he asked Fauci to stay on in his administration in an elevated capacity. The president praised Fauci in a statement, saying, “Whether you’ve met him personally or not, he has touched all Americans’ lives with his work. I extend my deepest thanks for his public service. The United States of America is stronger, more resilient, and healthier because of him.”

Fauci said despite retiring from federal service he planned to continue working. “I want to use what I have learned as NIAID Director to continue to advance science and public health and to inspire and mentor the next generation of scientific leaders as they help prepare the world to face future infectious disease threats,” he said.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
