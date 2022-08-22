No one injured after shots fired, vehicle found ablaze in Surrey, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after an apparent shooting, car chase and vehicle fire on Sunday evening.

No one was injured in the string of events, which investigators believe are connected. Police responded to reports of gunfire around 10:35 p.m. in the 6800 block of 151 Street in the Newton neighbourhood.

“The initial investigation has revealed that one vehicle, described as a silver SUV, was chasing another, described as a newer model black sedan,” RCMP wrote in a news release.

“It is currently suspected that shots originated from the occupants of the black sedan.”

Shortly after the gunfire was reported, police were informed of a vehicle fire in the 17100 block of 83 Avenue. They found a silver SUV ablaze and believe it was the same one from the chase.

Investigators were still in the neighbourhood Monday, canvassing for witnesses.

Anyone with information on the incident — particularly dashcam footage from 68 Avenue between 152 and 151 streets around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday — is asked to contact the detachment.

