Head-on crash in southwestern Nova Scotia kills 3 people, dog

Three people and a dog were killed in a head-on collision in southwestern Nova Scotia Saturday night.

In a release, police said Yarmouth rural RCMP responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 103 in Greenville around 8:30 p.m.

There, they found a “severely damaged” Honda Civic off the road. A 22-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were found dead.

Officers also found a Toyota Tacoma, which was heavily damaged. A 39-year-old woman who was in the front passenger seat was taken to Halifax via LifeFlight and later died. A dog that was in the Tacoma was also killed in the collision.

A 47-year-old male driver and a 12-year-old girl who was in the back seat of the car sustained minor injuries.

The release said multiple RCMP detachments, as well as fire services and EHS, assisted at the crash site. As well, collision analysts attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

“Our thoughts are with the victims’ families at this difficult time,” the release said.