Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Filly Moira wins 163rd running of $1 million Queen’s Plate

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 21, 2022 6:09 pm
Click to play video: 'This is BC: Langley woman is headed to Mongolia for the longest ever horse ride for charity' This is BC: Langley woman is headed to Mongolia for the longest ever horse ride for charity
Heidi Telstad won the Mongol Derby in 2016 -- a horse race across rough Mongolian terrain in adverse conditions. She is headed back to ride again, this time it is for charity to help the neediest of the Mongolian children. Jay Durant reports. – Mar 8, 2022

Filly Moira came on down the stretch to easily capture the 163rd running of the $1-million Queen’s Plate on Sunday.

Moira posted a synthetic track-record time of 2:01.48 in the 1 1/4-mile the opening jewel of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown.

With the win, trainer Kevin Attard registered his first Queen’s Plate title.

queens plate View image in full screen
Thoroughbred trainer Kevin Attard is shown at the post position draw for the 163rd Queen’s Plate at Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. She was definitely the class of the Woodbine Oaks but Kevin Attard is expecting a little more of filly Moira on Sunday. Moira was installed as the early 5-2 favourite Wednesday for the 163rd running of the $1-million Queen’s Plate. A big reason for that was her emphatic 10 3/4-length win in the $500,000 Woodbine Oaks last month at Woodbine Racetrack. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Woodbine, Michael Burns Photo

Moira finished seventh lengths ahead of second-place finisher Hall of Dreams at Woodbine Racetrack.

Story continues below advertisement

Sir for Sure was third in the 11-horse field.

Read more: Filly Moira installed as early 5-2 favourite for $1M Queen’s Plate

The second Triple Crown event will be the Prince of Wales Stakes on Sept. 13 at Fort Erie Racetrack.

The third and final race will be the Breeders’ Stakes with the 1/12-mile turf event slated for Oct. 2 at Woodbine.

Wando was the last Canadian Triple Crown winner, accomplishing the feat in 2003.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Queen’s Plate tagmoira queens plate tagmoira wins queens plate tagqueens plate moira tagqueens plate moira wins tagqueens plate toronto tagtoronto queens plate tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers