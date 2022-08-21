Filly Moira wins 163rd running of $1 million Queen’s Plate

Send this page to someone via email

Filly Moira came on down the stretch to easily capture the 163rd running of the $1-million Queen’s Plate on Sunday.

Moira posted a synthetic track-record time of 2:01.48 in the 1 1/4-mile the opening jewel of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown.

With the win, trainer Kevin Attard registered his first Queen’s Plate title.

View image in full screen Thoroughbred trainer Kevin Attard is shown at the post position draw for the 163rd Queen’s Plate at Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. She was definitely the class of the Woodbine Oaks but Kevin Attard is expecting a little more of filly Moira on Sunday. Moira was installed as the early 5-2 favourite Wednesday for the 163rd running of the $1-million Queen’s Plate. A big reason for that was her emphatic 10 3/4-length win in the $500,000 Woodbine Oaks last month at Woodbine Racetrack. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Woodbine, Michael Burns Photo

Moira finished seventh lengths ahead of second-place finisher Hall of Dreams at Woodbine Racetrack.

Story continues below advertisement

Sir for Sure was third in the 11-horse field.

The second Triple Crown event will be the Prince of Wales Stakes on Sept. 13 at Fort Erie Racetrack.

The third and final race will be the Breeders’ Stakes with the 1/12-mile turf event slated for Oct. 2 at Woodbine.

Wando was the last Canadian Triple Crown winner, accomplishing the feat in 2003.