PGA Tour Canada: golfers back to compete at Manitoba Open

Golfers from all over the world hit the greens in South Winnipeg for the last day of the PGA Tour of Canada.

The sun was hot, but spectators were just happy to be back watching competitive golf.

“There’s people from all over the world here…it’s just a gorgeous course and they’ve done a great job here,” said spectator Sandra Little.

Golfers from all over the world had to play 36 holes after rain delayed the start of the tournament.

Other than some moisture, Media Chair for Southwood Golf Club Trish Jordan says its’ been a successful weekend back after two years off.

“There’s a lot of hard work put into this. Not only for the organizers and volunteers, but the players are really happy to be back as well.”

PGA Tour Canada partnered with the Winnipeg Jets for the first time to raise money for their True North Youth Foundation, hosting guest players like Mark Scheifele.

Senior Manager with the tour Amy Roberts says they hope to make the partnership an annual tradition after so much positive feedback.

The Manitoba Open is one of 15 stops on the PGA Tour Canada circuit.