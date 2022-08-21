Menu

Investigations

Deceased man recovered from Saskatchewan Beach: Southey RCMP say

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted August 21, 2022 6:08 pm
A file photo of a police car and police tape. View image in full screen
Southey RCMP and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are working to identify the body of man that was recovered from Saskatchewan Beach on Sunday afternoon. File/Global News

The body of a man has been recovered in the water at Saskatchewan Beach. Police are working to identify him.

This discovery was made on August 21, 2022, at approximately 12:20 p.m.

Read more: Missing swimmer at Pelican Pointe on Last Mountain Lake found dead: Sask. RCMP

Southey RCMP received a report of a deceased individual in the water at Saskatchewan Beach,” police stated. “The deceased male has been recovered from the water and investigators are working to identify (him).”

According to a release, there will be an increased police presence for the next several hours in the Saskatchewan Beach area while officers investigate.

Read more: Southey RCMP charge two after seizing firearms and drugs

“Southey RCMP, along with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service, continues to investigate this sudden death,” stated police.

Global News will provide updates as soon as they become available.

Click to play video: 'Missing 5-year-old Frank Young found dead: emergency response coordinator' Missing 5-year-old Frank Young found dead: emergency response coordinator
Missing 5-year-old Frank Young found dead: emergency response coordinator – Jul 10, 2022
