Deceased man recovered from Saskatchewan Beach: Southey RCMP say

The body of a man has been recovered in the water at Saskatchewan Beach. Police are working to identify him.

This discovery was made on August 21, 2022, at approximately 12:20 p.m.

“Southey RCMP received a report of a deceased individual in the water at Saskatchewan Beach,” police stated. “The deceased male has been recovered from the water and investigators are working to identify (him).”

According to a release, there will be an increased police presence for the next several hours in the Saskatchewan Beach area while officers investigate.

“Southey RCMP, along with the Saskatchewan Coroners Service, continues to investigate this sudden death,” stated police.

