Traffic

Man, 22, with life-altering injuries after vehicle rollover in Mississauga: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 21, 2022 3:50 pm
A 22-year-old man sustained life-altering injuries in a single-vehicle collision, police say. View image in full screen
A 22-year-old man sustained life-altering injuries in a single-vehicle collision, police say. OPP/Twitter

A 22-year-old man suffered life-altering injuries during a serious collision in Mississauga, police say.

In a tweet, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said officers were investigating a collision where speed and alcohol consumption may have been contributing factors.

Read more: Moving van driver flees officers in Toronto’s east end, crashes into car: police

The injuries occurred when the car rolled over in the area of Highway 410 and Highway 401, police said. Two women also sustained minor injuries in the collision, according to OPP.

Police said that, as officers were investigating the collision, another vehicle drove past at high speed and knocked over cones and flares. The driver was arrested after they failed a roadside alcohol screening, police said.

