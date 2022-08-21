Man, 22, with life-altering injuries after vehicle rollover in Mississauga: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 22-year-old man suffered life-altering injuries during a serious collision in Mississauga, police say.

In a tweet, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said officers were investigating a collision where speed and alcohol consumption may have been contributing factors.

The injuries occurred when the car rolled over in the area of Highway 410 and Highway 401, police said. Two women also sustained minor injuries in the collision, according to OPP.

Police said that, as officers were investigating the collision, another vehicle drove past at high speed and knocked over cones and flares. The driver was arrested after they failed a roadside alcohol screening, police said.

Serious collision: #Hwy410/401 SB to EB. Single vehicle rollover. 22 yr old male transported to trauma centre with life altering injury. Two other females minor injuries. Speed and alcohol consumption are being investigated by #MississaugaOPP as possible contributing factors. pic.twitter.com/pb8yI2pJYG — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) August 21, 2022

