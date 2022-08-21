81-year-old injured cyclist found on road in Digby, N.S. dies in hospital

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Nova Scotia say an injured cyclist who was found laying on the road in Digby has died, but there were no obvious signs of a collision with a vehicle.

Police were called at around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday to Lansdowne Road.

The cyclist, who was an 81-year-old American man from Savannah, GA, was treated by paramedics and taken to Digby General Hospital, where he later died.

“RCMP investigators examined the scene and there were no obvious signs of a collision with a vehicle. The investigation continues,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information that could help in the investigation is asked to call 902-245-2579 or Crime Stoppers.

