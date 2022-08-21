Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

81-year-old injured cyclist found on road in Digby, N.S. dies in hospital

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted August 21, 2022 4:57 pm
The cyclist, who was an 81-year-old American man, has died from his injuries. RCMP say investigators examined the scene but found "no obvious signs of a collision with a vehicle.". View image in full screen
The cyclist, who was an 81-year-old American man, has died from his injuries. RCMP say investigators examined the scene but found "no obvious signs of a collision with a vehicle.". DD

RCMP in Nova Scotia say an injured cyclist who was found laying on the road in Digby has died, but there were no obvious signs of a collision with a vehicle.

Police were called at around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday to Lansdowne Road.

Read more: ATV crash in Drummond, N.B. claims life of 31-year-old man

The cyclist, who was an 81-year-old American man from Savannah, GA, was treated by paramedics and taken to Digby General Hospital, where he later died.

“RCMP investigators examined the scene and there were no obvious signs of a collision with a vehicle. The investigation continues,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information that could help in the investigation is asked to call 902-245-2579 or Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia healthcare a year after Tory election campaign: Part 2' Nova Scotia healthcare a year after Tory election campaign: Part 2
Nova Scotia healthcare a year after Tory election campaign: Part 2
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Cycling tagCyclist tagcyclist death tagDigby NS tagBear River Volunteer Fire Department tagdigby cyclist death tagLandsdowne Road Digby NS tagsavannah cyclist death tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers