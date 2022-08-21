Menu

Canada

5-car pile-up causes gas leak in Toronto’s west end, residents evacuated

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 21, 2022 11:04 am
Emergency services on the scene of a gas leak on Old Weston Road. View image in full screen
Emergency services on the scene of a gas leak on Old Weston Road. Max Trotta/Global News

Residents in an area of west Toronto are being evacuated after a five-car pile-up caused a gas leak, police say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said the pile-up occurred in the area of Old Weston Road and Rockwell Avenue around 9:19 a.m.

Police told Global News that no injuries had been reported and some vehicles may have been parked. Toronto Fire Capt. Stephan Powell said two cars went into a building, with one severing a gas line.

Read more: Construction site evacuated, street closed after ‘significant’ gas leak in Toronto: police

A total of seven houses were evacuated, as well as those in a nearby laneway, with a TTC bus sent to accommodate those who were evacuated.

One driver fled the scene by foot and officers are searching the area, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

A cleanup and investigation are underway.

 

