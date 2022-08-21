Moving van driver flees officers in Toronto’s east end, crashes into car: police

Send this page to someone via email

An allegedly impaired driver of a moving van attempted to flee from officers in Toronto’s east end on Saturday night, police say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they received reports of an impaired driver in a moving van at around 8 p.m. on Saturday evening in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard East and Leslie Street.

Police said officers found the man in a parking lot, at which point he fled “at high speed, almost striking officers,” and crashed into another car.

The driver was then arrested, with the parking lot on Lake Shore Boulevard East closed as a result.

“Officers gathering evidence,” police said.

