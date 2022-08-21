Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Moving van driver flees officers in Toronto’s east end, crashes into car: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 21, 2022 10:18 am
The rear of a Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The rear of a Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

An allegedly impaired driver of a moving van attempted to flee from officers in Toronto’s east end on Saturday night, police say.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they received reports of an impaired driver in a moving van at around 8 p.m. on Saturday evening in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard East and Leslie Street.

Read more: Man, 44, charged in connection with fatal collision in Mississauga

Police said officers found the man in a parking lot, at which point he fled “at high speed, almost striking officers,” and crashed into another car.

The driver was then arrested, with the parking lot on Lake Shore Boulevard East closed as a result.

“Officers gathering evidence,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagImpaired Driving tagTPS taglake shore boulevard tagLeslie Street tagToronto east end tagmoving van tagimpaired driver moving van tagmoving van crash toronto tagmoving van toronto tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers