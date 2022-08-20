Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Candidates for Surrey South byelection set

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 20, 2022 6:31 pm
Premier John Horgan has called a byelection for the Surrey South electoral district. View image in full screen
Premier John Horgan has called a byelection for the Surrey South electoral district. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The candidate nomination period for the upcoming provincial byelection in Surrey South has closed.

Elections BC says there are a total of five candidates, each representing one of the five registered political parties.

Read more: BC NDP, Liberals trade byelection barbs over new Surrey hospital

This includes Libertarian Jason Bax, Conservative Harman Bhangu, BC NDP Pauline Greaves, Simran Sarai of the BC Green Party, and Elenore Sturko representing the BC Liberal Party.

The seat became vacant following the departure of Liberal Stephanie Cadieux, who resigned in April to become Canada’s first chief accessibility officer.

Read more: The Surrey South byelection is a race to watch for all political parties

Story continues below advertisement

This comes a week after Premier John Horgan officially called the byelection for the electoral district.

The byelection will take place on Sept. 10.

Click to play video: 'Demographic shift in Surrey South riding' Demographic shift in Surrey South riding
Demographic shift in Surrey South riding

— This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2022.

Related News
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Surrey tagBC politics tagBC tagMetro Vancouver tagsouth surrey tagbc poli tagBC byelection tagSouth Surrey Byelection tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers