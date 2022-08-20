Candidates for Surrey South byelection set

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The candidate nomination period for the upcoming provincial byelection in Surrey South has closed.

Elections BC says there are a total of five candidates, each representing one of the five registered political parties.

This includes Libertarian Jason Bax, Conservative Harman Bhangu, BC NDP Pauline Greaves, Simran Sarai of the BC Green Party, and Elenore Sturko representing the BC Liberal Party.

The seat became vacant following the departure of Liberal Stephanie Cadieux, who resigned in April to become Canada’s first chief accessibility officer.

Read more: The Surrey South byelection is a race to watch for all political parties

Story continues below advertisement

This comes a week after Premier John Horgan officially called the byelection for the electoral district.

The byelection will take place on Sept. 10.

1:54 Demographic shift in Surrey South riding Demographic shift in Surrey South riding

— This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2022.