World

Workers at U.K.’s largest container port to join rail strikes over pay dispute

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted August 20, 2022 12:09 pm
Click to play video: 'London railway strikes bring trains to standstill and picket lines to stations for 2nd day' London railway strikes bring trains to standstill and picket lines to stations for 2nd day
WATCH ABOVE: London railway strikes bring trains to standstill – Jun 23, 2022

Almost 2,000 workers at the U.K.’s biggest container port will launch an eight-day strike Sunday over a pay dispute, the latest industrial action to hit a growing number of sectors of the U.K. economy.

Workers including crane drivers and machine operators will walk off their jobs at Felixstowe port on England’s east coast, which handles around 4 million containers a year from 2,000 ships.

The strike comes as people across the U.K. faced travel disruptions Saturday for the third day this week as thousands of rail workers continued a summer of strikes to seek better pay and job security amid soaring food and energy price hikes.

Read more: U.K. rail service disrupted for 3rd day amid record-breaking heat wave

Only around one in five U.K. trains were expected to run on Saturday, with some areas having no services all day. Soccer and cricket fans attending sports games, as well as tourists, were among those affected.

Story continues below advertisement

On Friday, most of London’s underground subway lines did not run due to a separate strike.

The Unite union alleges that Felixstowe port’s parent company, CK Hutchison Holding Ltd., prioritized profits instead of paying workers a decent wage.

Port authorities, for their part, said they were “disappointed” that Unite did not “come to the table for constructive discussions to find a resolution.”

Read more: Bank of England makes biggest rate hike in 27 years, warns of recession until 2024

Felixstowe handles almost half of the container freight entering the country. The strike could mean vessels have to be diverted to ports elsewhere in the U.K. or Europe.

Rail workers began a series of large-scale strikes that grounded national train travel in June, demanding better pay and working conditions as authorities try to reform the rail system, which has lost large chunks of its income due to the coronavirus pandemic and shifting commuting patterns.

More public- and private-sector unions are planning strikes as Britain faces its worst cost-of-living crisis in decades. Postal workers, lawyers, British Telecom staff and garbage collectors have all announced walkouts for later this month.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
