Manitoba announces new inter-hospital transportation for rural communities

A few of Manitoba’s rural hospitals are slated for a dedicated inter-facility transportation service that will move low-acuity patients to different facilities.

The aim is to lessen the burden on ambulances outside of Winnipeg that previously took on the responsibility.

“The transport of low-acuity inpatients to and from health-care facilities can be a prolonged process that takes ambulances in rural Manitoba out of service for hours,” said Health Minister Audrey Gordon.

“Establishing a transport service specifically for these patients will reduce the demand for paramedics to complete these journeys, allowing them to remain in or near the community for emergency calls.”

Patients using this service will be transported for diagnostic tests, medical appointments or treatment.

“In most inter-facility transport situations, the patient or client will not require ongoing clinical supports during their journey,” said Dr. Rob Grierson of Shared Health.

“Creating a low-acuity transport not only offers patients the right kind of care during their transport, it frees up highly skilled paramedics and ambulances to respond to emergency calls and high-acuity transports.”

The transport service will be offered in the Brandon, Selkirk and Winkler/Morden areas.

