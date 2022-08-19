Gas leak in Langley, B.C. prompts road closures

A gas leak in Langley, B.C., prompted road closures and a warning to avoid the area Friday afternoon.
Langley RCMP said 200th Street was closed between 72nd and 80th Avenue as FortisBC dealt with the leak.
FortisBC said the leak was caused by a third party that struck the gas main at 200th Street and 76 Avenue around 11:18 a.m.
Fortis crews were deployed to ensure safety on site and to assess the best way to shut the gas off.
As of 3 p.m., crews had yet to shut the gas off. Doing so may result in some customers in the area losing service, a spokesperson said.
Fortis said there was no timeline for the work to be complete, but RCMP said the road would be closed until at least 10 p.m.
Global News is seeking further details from FortisBC.
