Gas leak in Langley, B.C. prompts road closures

Send this page to someone via email

A gas leak in Langley, B.C., prompted road closures and a warning to avoid the area Friday afternoon.

Langley RCMP said 200th Street was closed between 72nd and 80th Avenue as FortisBC dealt with the leak.

ROAD CLOSURE – 200th St is closed between 72nd & 80th Ave as @FortisBC is dealing with a gas leak. The road will remain closed until 10pm this evening. Motorists should avoid the area and consider other routes. #langley #rcmp #langleyrcmp #langleypolice #bcrcmp pic.twitter.com/cnj75xzRw3 — Langley RCMP (@LangleyRCMP) August 19, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

FortisBC said the leak was caused by a third party that struck the gas main at 200th Street and 76 Avenue around 11:18 a.m.

Fortis crews were deployed to ensure safety on site and to assess the best way to shut the gas off.

As of 3 p.m., crews had yet to shut the gas off. Doing so may result in some customers in the area losing service, a spokesperson said.

Fortis said there was no timeline for the work to be complete, but RCMP said the road would be closed until at least 10 p.m.

Global News is seeking further details from FortisBC.

2:22 Fire crews respond to gas leak in West Vancouver Fire crews respond to gas leak in West Vancouver – Dec 3, 2020