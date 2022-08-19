Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Gas leak in Langley, B.C. prompts road closures

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 19, 2022 5:38 pm
Pipes at a natural gas plant near Fort St. John, B.C., on October 11, 2018. View image in full screen
Pipes at a natural gas plant near Fort St. John, B.C., on October 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward

A gas leak in Langley, B.C., prompted road closures and a warning to avoid the area Friday afternoon.

Langley RCMP said 200th Street was closed between 72nd and 80th Avenue as FortisBC dealt with the leak.

Story continues below advertisement

FortisBC said the leak was caused by a third party that struck the gas main at 200th Street and 76 Avenue around 11:18 a.m.

Fortis crews were deployed to ensure safety on site and to assess the best way to shut the gas off.

As of 3 p.m., crews had yet to shut the gas off. Doing so may result in some customers in the area losing service, a spokesperson said.

Fortis said there was no timeline for the work to be complete, but RCMP said the road would be closed until at least 10 p.m.

Global News is seeking further details from FortisBC.

Click to play video: 'Fire crews respond to gas leak in West Vancouver' Fire crews respond to gas leak in West Vancouver
Fire crews respond to gas leak in West Vancouver – Dec 3, 2020
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Langley tagGas tagNatural Gas tagGas Leak tagLangley RCMP tagFortisBC taglangley gas leak taglangley road closure tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers