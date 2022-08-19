Menu

Crime

ATV driver intentionally hit 4 teens in Oxford House, Man., RCMP say

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted August 19, 2022 3:25 pm
Four teens were struck by a man driving an ATV, three of them managed to escape to safety and one was then punched and kicked by the driver. View image in full screen
Four teens were struck by a man driving an ATV, three of them managed to escape to safety and one was then punched and kicked by the driver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

RCMP in Oxford House, Man., say four teens were struck by a man driving an ATV early Thursday.

Police said they responded to reports of an assault near the band office on Bunibonibee Cree Nation Thursday at 6:10 a.m.

Investigators believe the four youths between the ages of 14 and 16 were standing outside the band office when the man on an ATV intentionally drove towards them and struck them.

Three managed to run to safety while one of the teens was badly injured and unable to move. The man got off the ATV and began punching and kicking them.

He then fled the scene and the 14-year-old boy was taken to the nursing station with serious injuries and was later taken out of the community for treatment.

Story continues below advertisement

A 16-year-old boy was also injured and treated at the nursing station.

The incident was captured on video surveillance and a 28-year-old man was arrested and charged.

Oxford House RCMP continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Man shot, killed at Sargent Avenue apartment: Winnipeg police' Man shot, killed at Sargent Avenue apartment: Winnipeg police
Man shot, killed at Sargent Avenue apartment: Winnipeg police – Apr 19, 2022
