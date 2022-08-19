ATV driver intentionally hit 4 teens in Oxford House, Man., RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Oxford House, Man., say four teens were struck by a man driving an ATV early Thursday.

Police said they responded to reports of an assault near the band office on Bunibonibee Cree Nation Thursday at 6:10 a.m.

Investigators believe the four youths between the ages of 14 and 16 were standing outside the band office when the man on an ATV intentionally drove towards them and struck them.

Three managed to run to safety while one of the teens was badly injured and unable to move. The man got off the ATV and began punching and kicking them.

He then fled the scene and the 14-year-old boy was taken to the nursing station with serious injuries and was later taken out of the community for treatment.

A 16-year-old boy was also injured and treated at the nursing station.

The incident was captured on video surveillance and a 28-year-old man was arrested and charged.

Oxford House RCMP continue to investigate.

