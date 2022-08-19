Menu

Canada

Mississauga man, 54, drowns after falling into Lake Simcoe; another person rescued

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 19, 2022 1:35 pm
OPP marine unit. View image in full screen
OPP marine unit. Central Region OPP/Twitter

Police say a 54-year-old man from Mississauga, Ont., has drowned in Lake Simcoe in Ramara Township.

Ontario Provincial Police say emergency crews were called after two people fell off a personal watercraft near Bonnie Beach around 3:50 p.m. Thursday.

They say the pair appeared to be in distress in the water and neither person was wearing a life-jacket.

Read more: Male dead, female seriously injured after overnight shooting in Oakville: police

Police say one person was rescued by people in the area.

They say the other was found submerged in the water with the help of OPP officers in a helicopter.

Police say the man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

