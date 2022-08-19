Menu

Canada

PM Justin Trudeau says decline of French in Canada ‘extremely worrying’

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 19, 2022 12:12 pm
Click to play video: 'Record number of Canadians’ first language is not English or French: StatCan' Record number of Canadians’ first language is not English or French: StatCan
Linguistic diversity is growing among Canadians, according to Statistics Canada, with a record-high number of people primarily speaking languages other than English or French. Tom Vernon looks at what's fuelling the trend, and which languages are becoming more common in Canada.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the new census data showing a decline in French across the country is extremely worrying but not a surprise.

During a visit today to Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Que., Trudeau reacted to data released this week indicating that the proportion of Canadians who mainly speak French at home has dropped in nearly all provinces and territories — including Quebec.

Trudeau says that while the data is shocking, “we could see this coming.”

Read more: Proportion of French speakers declines in Quebec and nearly everywhere in Canada

That’s why, he says, the federal government tabled a bill earlier this year to increase the use of French in federally regulated private businesses.

That bill, however, allows companies to opt out of being subject to Quebec’s strict language charter.

Trudeau says that while the federal government is committed to protecting the French language in Quebec, it is also dedicated to ensuring linguistic minorities across the country have their rights respected.

He says the protections that English speakers enjoy in Quebec also safeguard the rights of francophones across the country.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
