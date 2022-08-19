Menu

Entertainment

Bell Media ‘regrets’ how it handled Lisa LaFlamme ouster, plans workplace review

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 19, 2022 9:38 am
Click to play video: 'CTV anchor Lisa LaFlamme ‘blindsided’ by Bell Media’s decision to end her contract' CTV anchor Lisa LaFlamme ‘blindsided’ by Bell Media’s decision to end her contract
Now-former CTV chief news anchor Lisa LaFlamme posted a video on her Twitter account Monday, announcing the end of her 35-year career with the broadcaster. She said she was “blindsided” by the management’s “business decision” and thanked her audience as she recalled important moments in her career.

The parent company of CTV News says it will launch an internal workplace review amid criticism of its dismissal of Lisa LaFlamme from her role as chief anchor.

Bell Media says in a statement it “regrets” the way in which LaFlamme’s departure was handled, as it “may have left viewers with the wrong impression” that her storied career wasn’t valued.

On Monday, LaFlamme released a video statement saying she was “blindsided” after finding out in June that Bell Media was ending her contract at CTV National News. She said she kept the news under wraps until the details were finalized.

Read more: Lisa LaFlamme chose not to bid farewell to viewers before ouster, CTV memo claims

Bell Media announced both LaFlamme’s departure and her replacement on the same day Monday, receiving blowback from viewers and media observers who felt LaFlamme should have had a proper sign-off and career retrospective after 35 years with the company.

Story continues below advertisement

The dismissal also raised questions about whether sexism and ageism played a role in the shakeup.

Bell Media says in its statement today it takes allegations of discrimination “very seriously” and is taking steps to initiate an independent, third-party internal workplace review.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
