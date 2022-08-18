Child taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

A child has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet Thursday, Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Lake Shore Boulevard and Albert Avenue area just after 7:30 p.m.

Police said a pedestrian was struck in a parking lot.

“Reports the pedestrian is a toddler or young child,” police wrote in the tweet.

Officers said the child was under the car and was injured.

Police said the vehicle remained on scene.

According to police, the child’s injuries are “very serious” and are considered life-threatening.

COLLISION:

Lake Shore Blvd + Albert Av

– Police/Medics with child

– Injuries are very serious

– Considered life threatening

– Officers will assist Medics with emergency run

– Roads in area will be closed

– Traffic Services will investigate

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 18, 2022

“Officers will assist Medics with emergency run,” police said in a tweet.

Police warned of road closures in the area.

