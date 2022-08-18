Menu

Child taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 18, 2022 7:59 pm
Toronto Police Superintendent Steve Watts of the Organized Crime Enforcement unit, attends a news conference in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
Toronto Police Superintendent Steve Watts of the Organized Crime Enforcement unit, attends a news conference in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. CLB

A child has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say.

In a tweet Thursday, Toronto police said the incident occurred in the Lake Shore Boulevard and Albert Avenue area just after 7:30 p.m.

Police said a pedestrian was struck in a parking lot.

“Reports the pedestrian is a toddler or young child,” police wrote in the tweet.

Officers said the child was under the car and was injured.

Police said the vehicle remained on scene.

According to police, the child’s injuries are “very serious” and are considered life-threatening.

“Officers will assist Medics with emergency run,” police said in a tweet.

Police warned of road closures in the area.

