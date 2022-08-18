S&P/TSX composite moves higher on crude oil rally

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s main stock index ticked higher to outperform U.S. markets on Thursday, as a crude oil rally drove gains in the Canadian energy sector.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 83.93 points at 20,265.37.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average closed up 18.72 points at 33,999.04. The S&P 500 index was up 9.70 points at 4,283.74, while the Nasdaq composite closed up 27.22 points at 12,965.34.

The Canadian dollar traded for 77.35 cents US compared with 77.45 cents US on Wednesday.

The October crude oil contract was up US$2.42 at US$90.11 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down six cents at US$9.19 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$5.50 at US$1,771.20 an ounce and the September copper contract was up five cents at US$3.63 a pound.