Canada

Ontario’s offer to education workers insufficient to keep with living costs: union

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 18, 2022 12:41 pm
A high school classroom is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
A high school classroom is seen in this file photo. Globe and Mail via The Canadian Press

The union representing public high school teachers says the raises the province is offering education workers in a proposed four-year deal aren’t enough to keep up with the cost of living.

Karen Littlewood, president of the Ontario Secondary Schools Teachers’ Federation, weighed in today on the proposal the government tabled earlier this week in bargaining with the Canadian Union of Public Employees.

The proposed deal, which would offer a two per cent raise to education workers making less than $40,000 a year and a 1.25 per cent raise to everyone else, gave a first indication of what the Progressive Conservative government is seeking in deals also being negotiated with the four major teachers’ unions.

Ontario proposes 2% raise for lower-paid education workers

Littlewood says her union is still in the early stages of bargaining and has yet to receive an offer from the province, but she expects to see a similar proposal.

CUPE has asked the province for annual raises of 11.7 per cent — or $3.25 per hour — arguing workers’ wages have been restricted over the last decade and inflation has been high.

The previous contracts were subject to legislation known as Bill 124, introduced by the government in 2019, that capped wage increases to one per cent a year for three years for public sector workers.

