Teen shot on Main Street, Winnipeg police investigate

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Winnipeg police are investigating after a teen was shot Wednesday night.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at 6:45 p.m. near Main Street and Jarvis Avenue.

Police arrived at the scene and found a teenager with a gunshot wound.

The victim was rushed to hospital in unstable condition and has since been upgraded to stable.

The major crimes unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

2:50 ‘Living the only lives they know’: Winnipeg outreach organizations concerned with youth violence ‘Living the only lives they know’: Winnipeg outreach organizations concerned with youth violence – Jul 26, 2022