Canada

Teen shot on Main Street, Winnipeg police investigate

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted August 18, 2022 1:13 pm
Photo of a Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer. View image in full screen
Photo of a Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge on an officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Winnipeg police are investigating after a teen was shot Wednesday night.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at 6:45 p.m. near Main Street and Jarvis Avenue.

Police arrived at the scene and found a teenager with a gunshot wound.

Read more: 4-year-old girl recovers from gunshot wound, Norway House RCMP investigate

The victim was rushed to hospital in unstable condition and has since been upgraded to stable.

The major crimes unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: '‘Living the only lives they know’: Winnipeg outreach organizations concerned with youth violence' ‘Living the only lives they know’: Winnipeg outreach organizations concerned with youth violence
‘Living the only lives they know’: Winnipeg outreach organizations concerned with youth violence – Jul 26, 2022
