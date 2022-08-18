Belleville police charge three with drug trafficking

Belleville Police’s Project Renewal has made another dent in the city’s drug supply.
Police in the city arrested three women in relation to drug trafficking.
Police executed a search warrant on Aug. 17 and found $810 and 2.7 ounces of cocaine inside the residence.
Read more: Kingston, Ont. politicians waiting to see details of proposed provincial legislation set to expand powers for mayors
Jane Robinson, 39, of Belleville, Pamela Barnes, 35, of Belleville, and Brooklyn Swain-Curran, 23, of Marmora, are facing the charges.
Robinson and Barns were held for a bail hearing Thursday, while Swain-Curran was released and was given a Sept. 26 court date.
Ontario extends $10/day childcare deadline for operators
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments