Belleville police charge three with drug trafficking

Belleville Police’s Project Renewal has made another dent in the city’s drug supply.

Police in the city arrested three women in relation to drug trafficking.

Police executed a search warrant on Aug. 17 and found $810 and 2.7 ounces of cocaine inside the residence.

Jane Robinson, 39, of Belleville, Pamela Barnes, 35, of Belleville, and Brooklyn Swain-Curran, 23, of Marmora, are facing the charges.

Robinson and Barns were held for a bail hearing Thursday, while Swain-Curran was released and was given a Sept. 26 court date.

