Crime

Belleville police charge three with drug trafficking

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted August 18, 2022 12:00 pm
Police have charged three women with drug trafficking in Belleville. View image in full screen
Police have charged three women with drug trafficking in Belleville. Global News

Belleville Police’s Project Renewal has made another dent in the city’s drug supply.

Police in the city arrested three women in relation to drug trafficking.

Police executed a search warrant on Aug. 17 and found $810 and 2.7 ounces of cocaine inside the residence.

Read more: Kingston, Ont. politicians waiting to see details of proposed provincial legislation set to expand powers for mayors

Jane Robinson, 39, of Belleville, Pamela Barnes, 35, of Belleville, and Brooklyn Swain-Curran, 23, of Marmora, are facing the charges.

Robinson and Barns were held for a bail hearing Thursday, while Swain-Curran was released and was given a Sept. 26 court date.

