Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt: FBI documents reveal new info about 2016 plane incident

NOTE: The following article contains content that some might find disturbing. Please read at your own discretion.

An FBI report revealed Angelina Jolie accused former husband Brad Pitt of drunkenly intimidating her and their six children during a reported physical confrontation aboard their private jet in 2016.

According to NBC News, an unnamed “Jane Doe” recently filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the FBI, asking for the public release of the federal report.

The anonymous filing claimed that the “husband allegedly physically and verbally assaulted plaintiff and the children, who have ‘experienced lasting physical and mental trauma as a result of the assault,'” NBC reported.

Jolie, 47, has not commented publicly on the FOIA request or the alleged 2016 incident.

Pitt, 58, has also not responded publicly, though “a source close to Brad Pitt” told People magazine on Wednesday that Jolie is requesting the FBI reports in an attempt to hurt her ex-husband. The source claimed the 2016 incident had been investigated by the FBI and the report viewed by the former celebrity couple, with Jolie deciding not to press charges.

“What are the motivations of a person to take up court time and public resources in filing an anonymous FOIA request for material they have had for years? There’s only one: to inflict the most amount of pain on her ex,” the source told People. “There is no benefit to this. It is harmful to the children and the entire family for this to be made public.”

According to NBC, which obtained the FBI report (which has not been made public), the filing tells Jolie’s version of the 2016 private plane incident.

She claimed Pitt had been drinking and poured beer on her during the several-hour flight to Los Angeles International Airport following a two-week family vacation. In 2017, Pitt told GQ he was recently sober and had struggled with alcohol.

The FBI report claimed an argument broke out on the plane when the couple disagreed on parenting styles, CNN reported. Pitt reportedly told Jolie, “You don’t know what you’re doing,” when it came to parenting their children.

Jolie claimed in the FBI report she could tell Pitt was upset, and when she asked him about it he replied, “That kid looks like a f—king Columbine kid.”

The report goes on to allege Pitt “grabbed (Jolie) by the head, shaking her, followed by grabbing her at the shoulders and shaking her.” The report said Pitt punched the ceiling of the plane at least four times, NBC reported.

When one of the couple’s children allegedly inquired about the fighting, Jolie said in the FBI report that Pitt replied, “No mommy’s not ok. She’s ruining this family. She’s crazy.”

Jolie also allegedly restrained Pitt from attacking another person on the plane who attempted to intervene. She claimed he later caused US$25,000 in damage by spilling wine on a plane seat.

The FBI report included a photo of Jolie’s injured hand and elbow, NBC reported.

Upon landing in Los Angeles, Jolie, via the FBI report, claimed Pitt refused to deplane, saying, “You’re not f—king going anywhere. You’re not getting off this f—king plane. F—k you all. I’m f—king leaving you.”

CNN reported that the FBI and Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) closed an investigation into alleged physical abuse involving the celebrity couple’s children at the hands of Pitt in November 2016. There were no charges against Pitt.

Jolie and Pitt filed for divorce in September 2016. A custody battle for the pair’s six children (Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14) is ongoing.