Carling Heights COVID-19 Assessment Centre moving to Victoria Hospital

The COVID-19 Clinical Assessment Centre located at Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre in London, Ont., will be moving to a new location next week.

Established at the start of the pandemic, the centre will be packing its equipment and moving to Victoria Hospital on Monday.

According to a media release from the London Health Science Centre (LHSC), the current location in East London has provided services to more than 228,000 people over almost two and a half years.

“The Carling Heights Centre allowed us to successfully manage high volumes of testing throughout the pandemic,” said Kim Planques, director of the COVID-19 Assessment Centre. “I know occupying this space was not a small task, but it played such an important role in keeping this community safe.

“I am incredibly grateful for the support we received from our community partners and the residents of Carling Heights,” she continued. “Your patience and understanding as we continued to meet the health care needs of London was truly appreciated.”

Following the updated provincial testing guidelines, the current assessment centre accommodates approximately 60 patients a day in comparison with 600 seen daily during the initial waves at the start of the pandemic.

The LHSC said that with few patients, the assessment centre is moving to a smaller location to “accommodate testing for both staff and patients.”

As of August 22, the COVID-19 Assessment Centre will move from the Carling Heights Community Centre to its new location, building 24 at Victoria Hospital. All services offered will remain in place. Check the website for booking & testing eligibility: https://t.co/KKmyrxcfgb pic.twitter.com/9rfbB70uNK — London Health Sciences Centre (@LHSCCanada) August 18, 2022

As of Monday, the COVID-19 Clinical Assessment Centre will be located in Building 24 of Victoria Hospital and will be open seven days a week, from 9:20 a.m. to 6:40 p.m.

Appointments must be booked online.