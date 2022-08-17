Fire damages George Elliot Secondary School in Lake Country

Send this page to someone via email

A fire broke out at George Elliot Secondary School in Lake Country late Wednesday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to reports of flames at the back end of the school.

The school district said in a news release that the fire damage is limited to the roof and exterior wall of the auxiliary

gymnasium outside of the girl’s change room. The fire is not expected to hamper the return to school in September.

The cause is under investigation.

