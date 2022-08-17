Menu

Education

Fire damages George Elliot Secondary School in Lake Country

By Kimberly Davidson Global News
Posted August 17, 2022 10:44 pm
Fire damages George Elliot Secondary School in Lake Country - image View image in full screen
Bryon McLuckie/Global News

A fire broke out at George Elliot Secondary School in Lake Country late Wednesday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to reports of flames at the back end of the school.

Read more: Regional district rescinds remaining evacuation order for Keremeos Creek wildfire  

The school district said in a news release that the fire damage is limited to the roof and exterior wall of the auxiliary

gymnasium outside of the girl’s change room. The fire is not expected to hamper the return to school in September.

Read more: Central Okanagan school district considering sanctuary schools policy

The cause is under investigation.

