Crime

66-year-old woman last seen at campground in northern Sask. found alive

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted August 17, 2022 7:10 pm
A 66-year-old woman who was last seen at a campground in northern Saskatchewan has been located alive on August 16.
File / Global News

A 66-year-old woman last seen at Granite Lake Campground in the province’s north, remote and forested area has been found alive, says the Saskatchewan RCMP. Due to privacy, police have asked to the woman’s name not be published.

According to police, she was located by searchers on August 16 at approximately 4:30 p.m.

Read more: Emily Zieglgansberger, 14, who went missing in Regina has been located safely

“She had been missing for approximately 45 hours at that point and searchers were overjoyed when she was found,” Sgt. Kelly Dinsdale from the Creighton RCMP said in a release.

Police stated on August 14, 2022, Creighton RCMP received a report about the missing 66-year-old woman on August 14, last seen around 6 p.m. at Granite Lake Campground.

“This is a remote, forested area, off of Highway #106, between the turnoff to Pelican Narrows and Creighton,” stated police. “Creighton RCMP immediately responded, calling in additional Saskatchewan RCMP officers and partner organizations.”

Read more: 74-year-old Lois Chartand found dead: Sask. RCMP

According to a release the extensive searched continued on August 15 and 16, with the assistance of Saskatchewan RCMP’s Pelican Narrows detachment, Search and Rescue and Police Dog Service, an Alberta RCMP helicopter, conservation officers from the Saskatchewan Provincial Protective Services Branch, Saskatoon Police Service air services, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency, Search and Rescue Saskatchewan Association of Volunteers (SARSAV), Civilian Air Search and Rescue Association (CASARA), the Canadian Rangers, Creighton Volunteer Fire Department and community volunteers.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon mother who was reported missing facing parental abduction charge' Saskatoon mother who was reported missing facing parental abduction charge
Saskatoon mother who was reported missing facing parental abduction charge – Aug 9, 2022

 

Saskatchewan News, Search and Rescue, Missing Woman, Saskatchewan RCMP, Northern Saskatchewan, Pelican Narrows, Creighton RCMP, Creighton News

