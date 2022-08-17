66-year-old woman last seen at campground in northern Sask. found alive

Send this page to someone via email

A 66-year-old woman last seen at Granite Lake Campground in the province’s north, remote and forested area has been found alive, says the Saskatchewan RCMP. Due to privacy, police have asked to the woman’s name not be published.

According to police, she was located by searchers on August 16 at approximately 4:30 p.m.

“She had been missing for approximately 45 hours at that point and searchers were overjoyed when she was found,” Sgt. Kelly Dinsdale from the Creighton RCMP said in a release.

Police stated on August 14, 2022, Creighton RCMP received a report about the missing 66-year-old woman on August 14, last seen around 6 p.m. at Granite Lake Campground.

“This is a remote, forested area, off of Highway #106, between the turnoff to Pelican Narrows and Creighton,” stated police. “Creighton RCMP immediately responded, calling in additional Saskatchewan RCMP officers and partner organizations.”

According to a release the extensive searched continued on August 15 and 16, with the assistance of Saskatchewan RCMP’s Pelican Narrows detachment, Search and Rescue and Police Dog Service, an Alberta RCMP helicopter, conservation officers from the Saskatchewan Provincial Protective Services Branch, Saskatoon Police Service air services, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency, Search and Rescue Saskatchewan Association of Volunteers (SARSAV), Civilian Air Search and Rescue Association (CASARA), the Canadian Rangers, Creighton Volunteer Fire Department and community volunteers.

